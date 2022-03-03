Coldstack Tops 24 Hour Volume of $268,147.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $268,147.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001647 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00042588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.95 or 0.06659051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,967.88 or 0.99882500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00045960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00047300 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00026077 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.