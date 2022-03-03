Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 168.9% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CBAN stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $324.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,560 shares of company stock worth $306,359 over the last quarter. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 30.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth $2,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

CBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

About Colony Bankcorp (Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

