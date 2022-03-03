Color Platform Market Cap Hits $632,174.45 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, Color Platform has traded up 155.8% against the dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $632,174.45 and $322.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,464.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.96 or 0.00742701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.00199339 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00031771 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.