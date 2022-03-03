Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,616.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,291,000 after buying an additional 150,249 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,378,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $93.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLM. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

