Comerica Bank Buys 132,988 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 307,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,988 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Luxfer by 39.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Luxfer by 456.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Luxfer by 1,682.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Luxfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LXFR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

