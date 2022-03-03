Comerica Bank Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,993 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.43% of PROS worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PROS by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 3.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PROS by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of PROS by 33.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PRO opened at $32.46 on Thursday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.61.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $305,156.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,262 shares of company stock worth $3,006,267 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

