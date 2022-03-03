Comerica Bank Sells 31,008 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,008 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Capital World Investors increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after buying an additional 1,884,871 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,162,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,312,000 after buying an additional 1,083,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,103 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,642,000 after purchasing an additional 733,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 888,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,718,000 after purchasing an additional 612,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $46.07 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

