Comerica Bank Sells 4,678 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after acquiring an additional 363,904 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 230,982 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 193.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 269,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,827,000 after acquiring an additional 177,599 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 79.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,155,000 after acquiring an additional 166,784 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

NYSE LH opened at $270.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $230.89 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

