Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been given a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBK. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.46) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.58) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.33) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.22) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.70 ($8.66).

CBK stock opened at €6.83 ($7.67) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a fifty-two week high of €9.51 ($10.69). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

