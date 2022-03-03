Comparing Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) & PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) and Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.3% of PBF Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Guardforce AI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of PBF Logistics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PBF Logistics and Guardforce AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PBF Logistics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

PBF Logistics currently has a consensus price target of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 10.04%. Given PBF Logistics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PBF Logistics is more favorable than Guardforce AI.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PBF Logistics and Guardforce AI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PBF Logistics $355.54 million 2.37 $153.29 million $2.43 5.55 Guardforce AI $37.65 million 0.28 -$3.13 million N/A N/A

PBF Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Guardforce AI.

Profitability

This table compares PBF Logistics and Guardforce AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PBF Logistics 43.11% 70.35% 16.65% Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PBF Logistics beats Guardforce AI on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PBF Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates. The firm’s initial assets consist of a light crude oil rail unloading terminal at the Delaware city refinery that also services the Paulsboro refinery and a crude oil truck unloading terminal at the Toledo refinery that are integral components of the crude oil delivery operations at all three of PBF Energy, Inc.’s refineries. The company was founded on February 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Guardforce AI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

