Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.85

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.85 and traded as low as $4.54. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 14,150 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.
About Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)
Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.
