Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.85

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.85 and traded as low as $4.54. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 14,150 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 181,414 shares during the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

