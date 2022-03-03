Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BBCP opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.08 million, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.10. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $9.70.
Separately, TheStreet raised Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
