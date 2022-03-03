Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BBCP opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.08 million, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.10. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 39,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 71.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 26,303 shares during the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

