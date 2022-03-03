Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

NASDAQ CNFR remained flat at $$2.17 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 17,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.18. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

