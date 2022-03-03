ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Increased by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,012 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 4.5% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $46,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,202,288,000 after buying an additional 348,257 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.22. 678,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,262,592. The firm has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $99.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

