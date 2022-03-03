Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Wedbush

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at 57.50 on Thursday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of 34.81 and a twelve month high of 69.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 57.39.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by 0.17. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

