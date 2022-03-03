Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Wedbush

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at 57.50 on Thursday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of 34.81 and a twelve month high of 69.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 57.39.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by 0.17. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.