Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consensus Cloud Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.470-$5.610 EPS.

CCSI traded up 3.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching 61.26. 2,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,515. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 34.81 and a fifty-two week high of 69.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 57.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

