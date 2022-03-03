Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of MCF stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $6.94.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
