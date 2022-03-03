Contrasting TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) and New Gold (NYSE:NGD)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) and New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and New Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -913.50% -19.48% New Gold 18.63% 7.69% 2.86%

This table compares TMC the metals and New Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$36.54 million N/A N/A New Gold $745.50 million 1.57 -$79.30 million $0.20 8.60

TMC the metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Gold.

Volatility & Risk

TMC the metals has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Gold has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of New Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TMC the metals and New Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00 New Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

TMC the metals currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 160.42%. New Gold has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 103.49%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than New Gold.

Summary

New Gold beats TMC the metals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc. is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc., formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

About New Gold (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc. is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

