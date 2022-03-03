ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Trading Up 1.9%

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 182 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 181 ($2.43). 3,923,496 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 3,020,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.60 ($2.38).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.62) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 253.83 ($3.41).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 180.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 200.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.20.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

