ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $9.73. 273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.73) to GBX 256 ($3.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 295 ($3.96) in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.50.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

