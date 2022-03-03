Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

CTSDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CTSDF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. 4,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,675. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

