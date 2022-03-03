Convex Finance One Day Volume Reaches $63.09 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Convex Finance has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $63.09 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for about $19.74 or 0.00046563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00042768 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.73 or 0.06645128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,324.19 or 0.99849676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00045885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00046872 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00025789 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 85,498,442 coins and its circulating supply is 52,675,940 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

