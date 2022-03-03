Cormark Weighs in on National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.73 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion.

NA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$104.42.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$100.63 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$81.52 and a 52 week high of C$106.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$100.07. The company has a market cap of C$34.05 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64.

In other news, Senior Officer William Bonnell acquired 31,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$44.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,400,593.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,763,421.12. Also, Director Denis Girouard bought 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.09 per share, with a total value of C$377,171.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,399,871.76. Insiders acquired a total of 69,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,674 over the last three months.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

