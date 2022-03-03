Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Buys $499,400.00 in Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OFC shares. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

