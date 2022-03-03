Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Buys $499,400.00 in Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on OFC shares. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.
About Corporate Office Properties Trust (Get Rating)
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.