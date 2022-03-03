Corsair Partnering Corp (NYSE:CORS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Corsair Partnering Corp (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the January 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Corsair Partnering during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering during the fourth quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering during the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CORS remained flat at $$9.63 during midday trading on Thursday. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,236. Corsair Partnering has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68.

Corsair Partnering Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corsair Partnering Corporation is based in United States.

