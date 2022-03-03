Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports.

CRTX stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,186. The firm has a market cap of $128.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. Cortexyme has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $121.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cortexyme by 1,282.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 221,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 205,341 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cortexyme by 885.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 86,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cortexyme by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 77,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cortexyme by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after buying an additional 71,922 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cortexyme by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut shares of Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.04.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

