Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 911659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Specifically, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,694.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $926,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,610 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.