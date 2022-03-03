Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Mizuho

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $25.41 on Thursday. Coupang has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth $11,796,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 9.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,729,000 after purchasing an additional 111,510 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 278.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 49.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth $122,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

