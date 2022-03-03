Craig Hallum Lowers TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target to $120.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTEC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $79.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC has a 1-year low of $68.83 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in TTEC by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

