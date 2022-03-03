Credit Suisse AG Purchases 7,718 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 84.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 279,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 93,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 40.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 88,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

