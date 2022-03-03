Credit Suisse Group Lowers Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target to $14.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

GPMT opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $594.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

