Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, an increase of 110.6% from the January 31st total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:GLDI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.67. 903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,473. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 72,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 79,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $732,000.

