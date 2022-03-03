Credits (CS) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.27 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Credits has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $879,814.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars.

