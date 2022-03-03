Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $16,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,577,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,159,000 after acquiring an additional 856,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,193,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,259,000 after purchasing an additional 92,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,243,000 after purchasing an additional 195,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 517,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CEQP opened at $31.29 on Thursday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -119.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CEQP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

