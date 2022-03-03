Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,819 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.71. 112,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,952,557. The company has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.53.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

