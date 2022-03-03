Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after buying an additional 295,726 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,827,000 after purchasing an additional 150,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.66. 18,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,917. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.55 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $187.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.38.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.48.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,661 shares of company stock worth $5,652,218 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

