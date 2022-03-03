Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,206 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 55,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,511. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $43.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average of $57.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

