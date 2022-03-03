Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 149.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.54.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,124. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.06 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

