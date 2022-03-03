Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 55,393 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,469 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 55,393 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,361,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $562,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,433,563. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $188.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.03.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 31.16%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

