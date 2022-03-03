Crown Tops One Day Trading Volume of $566.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $897,538.24 and $566.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,181,021 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

