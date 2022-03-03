CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $64.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $65.56. The firm has a market cap of $387.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.