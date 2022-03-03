Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 97,854 Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,883 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aterian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $144.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.78.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $363,113.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

