Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) by 138.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,669 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Immunovant by 135,955.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Immunovant by 213.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 1,625.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Immunovant by 140.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 567,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Immunovant by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,234,000 after buying an additional 146,214 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $642.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

