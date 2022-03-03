Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1 Million Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $3,615,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $614.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.40. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $54.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.41 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on TPB shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

