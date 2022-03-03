Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 67,856 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 67,856 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 22.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 696,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 128,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after purchasing an additional 350,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 139.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at $808,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $25.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

