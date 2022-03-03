CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.5% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.32. The company had a trading volume of 157,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,518. The stock has a market cap of $136.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.45. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

