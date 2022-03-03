CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.
Shares of CTMX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.88. 36,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,741. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.57.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
