CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Shares of CTMX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.88. 36,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,741. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

