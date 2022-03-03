Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cytosorbents.

In related news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 5,000 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 72,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,946,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 108,833 shares during the period. Avenir Corp boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,787,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 391,890 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after buying an additional 413,485 shares in the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSO stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $3.86. 145,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,972. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $167.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

