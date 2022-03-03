Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cytosorbents.
In related news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 5,000 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
CTSO stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $3.86. 145,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,972. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $167.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73.
Cytosorbents Company Profile (Get Rating)
CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.