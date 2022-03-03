Dai Trading 0% Lower This Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Dai has a total market cap of $9.65 billion and $261.82 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dai has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00035092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00105707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,651,982,100 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.