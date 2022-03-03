Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Trading Up 36.8%

Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Rating) shares were up 36.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 184,971 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 979% from the average daily volume of 17,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80.
Dais Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLYT)
